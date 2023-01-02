David Angelo Lazzarato Sells 3,733 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 3,733 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$11,087.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,607.62.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.9 %

Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.14. 903,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,657. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$12.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.55.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

