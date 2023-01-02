Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

