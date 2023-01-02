Dawn Protocol Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

