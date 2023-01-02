DEI Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,892.74 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $16,892.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00449030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018177 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

