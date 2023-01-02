Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $69.37 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

