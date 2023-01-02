Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 824,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

