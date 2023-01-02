Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

