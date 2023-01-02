Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

