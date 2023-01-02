Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.03 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

