Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.05 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

