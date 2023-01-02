Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 439.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 201.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

