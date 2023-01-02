Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 14,515 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,124,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 702.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.