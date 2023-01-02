Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.80% of Sonos worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 311,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonos by 742.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Up 1.6 %

SONO stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.