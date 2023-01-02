Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 302,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,998,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,177,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $71.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

