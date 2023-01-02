Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

