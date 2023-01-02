Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. 10,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,932. The stock has a market cap of $573.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,978,287.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at $891,711.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

