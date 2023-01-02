Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 44,415 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.