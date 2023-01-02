Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.