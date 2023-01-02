Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,013 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,418,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,410,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.