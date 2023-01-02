Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 668 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $94.95 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

