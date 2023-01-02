Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $231.57 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $190.93 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

