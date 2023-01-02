Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.