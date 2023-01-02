Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

