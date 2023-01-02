Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $545.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.98.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

