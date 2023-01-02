Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.
About Deutsche Wohnen
