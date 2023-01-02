dForce USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $343.19 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $343.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00449030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000235 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00010865 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $845.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

