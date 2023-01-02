DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $126.64 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,696.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00452609 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020891 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00887376 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00096246 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.09 or 0.00593463 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00252672 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,917,365,049 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
