Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

