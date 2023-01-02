DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 126,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,433. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $157.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

