DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
DocuSign stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 126,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,433. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $157.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
