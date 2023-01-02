Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

D opened at $61.32 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

