Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Update

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 921,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $51.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,867 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,269. Domo has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

