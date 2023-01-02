DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 19,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.82. 132,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $152.87.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,483. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.