Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 13.3% in December

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

