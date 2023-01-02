Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,207,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 517.4 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.66. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DREUF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

