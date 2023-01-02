Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Drive Shack Stock Down 18.4 %

NYSE:DS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 164,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 612,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 306,485 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

See Also

