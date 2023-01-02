Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 12,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DBX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 61,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,893. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,024 shares of company stock worth $14,786,538 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.