DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DURECT Stock Down 0.9 %

DRRX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,892. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dalton Investments LLC raised its position in DURECT by 106.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in DURECT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares during the period.

About DURECT

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.