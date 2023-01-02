Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Eargo Price Performance
Shares of EAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 3,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,060. Eargo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.70). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 722.21% and a negative net margin of 462.95%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eargo (EAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.