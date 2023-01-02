Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of EAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 3,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,060. Eargo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.70). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 722.21% and a negative net margin of 462.95%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 312,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eargo by 58.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 259,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 226.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,320 shares during the period.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

