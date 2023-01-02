Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.27 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 424.02%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

