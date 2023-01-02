Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. 4,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

