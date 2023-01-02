Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $210.01 million and approximately $48,749.88 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

