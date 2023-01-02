Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 10,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.61. 100,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,686. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

