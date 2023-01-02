EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Price Target to $16.00

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,854 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

