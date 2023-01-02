eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EFTRW remained flat at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

