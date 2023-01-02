Efforce Hits 24 Hour Volume of $305,932.30 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $305,932.30 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy."

