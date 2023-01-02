eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 903,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

eHealth Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,368. eHealth has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in eHealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 598,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 154,936 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in eHealth by 2.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eHealth by 203.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.