Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 10,000 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRBK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 5,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

