Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in SkyWest by 47.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 195.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $109,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 52,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,788. The firm has a market cap of $835.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.