Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 280.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 679,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 55,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

