Eidelman Virant Capital Has $533,000 Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $24,727,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $28,574,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.6 %

TPL traded up $12.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,344.23. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,498.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,016.40. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

Get Rating

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

